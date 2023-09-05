Following are the top stories at 11 pm: NATION DEL90 3RDLD BHARAT **** G20 dinner invite describes Murmu as 'President of Bharat', triggers political slugfest New Delhi: Invitations for a G20 dinner have been sent out by President Droupadi Murmu describing her position as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India', triggering a massive furore on Tuesday with the opposition alleging that the Modi government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name. **** DEL77 PM-LD ASEAN **** PM Modi to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits in Jakarta on Thursday New Delhi: A new initiative to boost India-ASEAN maritime security cooperation is likely to be unveiled after Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds summit talks with the leaders of the 10-nation influential bloc in Jakarta on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said. **** DEL96 2NDLD BYPOLLS **** Assembly bypolls: High voter turnout in Kerala, Tripura, W Bengal seats; moderate in UP, U'khand Lucknow/Agartala: High voter turnout was recorded in most of the seven assembly constituencies in six states where by-election was held on Tuesday, with Dhanpur in Tripura at the top with over 89 per cent voting. **** DEL95 OPPN-LD SESSION **** INDIA bloc asks govt to spell out Parl session's agenda and not keep country in dark New Delhi: Opposition parties of the INDIA alliance on Tuesday demanded that the government maintain transparency and not keep the country in the dark on the agenda of the special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22, even as they called for early passage of the women's reservation bill. **** BOM16 CG-BJP-PARIVARTAN YATRAS **** Amit Shah, Nadda to flag off 'Parivartan' yatras in poll-bound Chhattisgarh next week Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda will flag off 'Parivartan Yatras' from Dantewada and Jashpur in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on September 12 and 16, respectively, a party leader said on Tuesday. **** DEL66 JK-LD SEARCH OPERATION **** Search operation extended to neutralise terrorist in J-K's Reasi Jammu: Security forces on Tuesday extended the search operation to adjoining villages to track down a terrorist who managed to escape from a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said. **** DEL82 DEF-ARMY-PROCUREMENT **** Army to procure 170 armoured recovery vehicles New Delhi: The Indian Army on Tuesday began the process to procure 170 Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs) to enhance its operational capabilities. **** DEL85 CBI-2NDLD GAIL **** CBI arrests GAIL executive director, four others in Rs 50 lakh bribery case New Delhi: The CBI has arrested an executive director and a chief general manager of GAIL along with three others in an alleged bribery case of Rs 50 lakh in which favours were granted to a Vadodara-based company in the contract for two pipeline projects, officials said Tuesday. **** DEL49 MOE-TEACHERS-AWARDEES **** 75 teachers bag national award; library automation, setting up science museum, 100 pc attendance since 11 years some of their feats New Delhi: From library automation to setting up science museum, not missing school even a single day for 11 years to cleaning school campus and toilets themselves -- these are some of the feats achieved by those who are among the 75 National Teacher awardees. By Gunjan Sharma **** DEL44 G20-MEDIA-THAKUR **** Mini-India to come alive at G20 International Media Centre: I&B min on G20 Summit New Delhi: A mini-India will come alive at the massive International Media Centre set up in the Bharat Mandapam complex here which will host the G20 Leaders' Summit later this week. **** DEL21 BJP-SANATAN **** BJP likens Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatan Dharma to Hitler's characterisation of Jews New Delhi: Keeping the heat on the opposition over Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan Dharma remark, the BJP on Tuesday likened the DMK leader's controversial comments to Hitler's characterisation of Jews **** BOM19 MP-SHAH-BJP-YATRA **** Shah urges people to bless BJP for winning over 150 seats in MP polls Sheopur (MP): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged people to give 'ashirwad' (blessings) to the ruling BJP so that it wins more than 150 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and form a ''double-engine'' government for ensuring the state's development. **** CAL38 WB-3RD LD MAMATA-BHARAT **** What suddenly happened necessitating India to be called only Bharat, asks Mamata Kolkata: Asserting that it's well known that India is Bharat, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday questioned the need to ''suddenly use only Bharat'' while referring to India in official communiques. **** CAL32 WB-NUSSRAT JAHAN-TMC-BJP **** ED summons to Jahan: TMC terms it 'vindictive'; BJP says allegations baseless Kolkata: The TMC has criticised the Enforcement Directorate's summons to party MP and actor Nussrat Jahan for questioning in a case related to alleged fraud against senior citizens, calling it a ''vindictive'' move to tarnish the party's image before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, while the BJP dismissed it as baseless and questioned the TMC's ''panic reaction''. **** MDS20 TN-LD-AIADMK-UDHAYANIDHI **** Udhayanidhi Stalin diverting people's attention with remark on Sanatana Dharma, says AIADMK Coimbatore (TN): Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatana Dharma are merely diversionary, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday, accusing the ruling DMK of ''enacting a drama to cover up its failures'', even as the young minister reacted to a 'seer' putting a bounty on his head. **** LEGAL LGD22 SC-ARTICLE 370 **** Pro-Pak slogan row: NC leader Mohd Akbar Lone files affidavit in SC, Centre says it adds insult to injury New Delhi: National Conference leader Mohd Akbar Lone Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court reiterating his oath as Lok Sabha MP, saying he will preserve and uphold the Constitution and protect the country's territorial integrity, an undertaking that irked the Centre which claimed it added ''insult to injury to the nation''. **** LGD17 SC-PLEA-RAHUL GANDHI **** Plea in SC seeks quashing of notification restoring Rahul Gandhi's membership as Lok Sabha MP New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the August 7 notification which restored the Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following the apex court order staying his conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark. **** LGD8 UP-GYANVAPI-ASI **** Gyanvapi management opposes ASI plea for more time to complete mosque survey Varanasi (UP): The Gyanvapi mosque management committee has objected to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) seeking eight more weeks to complete the survey of the complex. **** LGD7 DL-COURT-KEJRIWAL-WIFE **** Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal's wife after her name figures in voters list of 2 assembly seats New Delhi: A Delhi court has summoned Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for allegedly violating the law by getting herself enrolled in the voters list of two assembly constituencies. **** BUSINESS DEL72 BIZ-RBI-LD DAS **** RBI firmly focused to bring down inflation to 4 pc: Governor Das New Delhi: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday said the central bank is firmly focused on bringing down inflation to 4 per cent and remains prepared to undertake policy responses to deal with supply shocks, which have become more frequent with profound implications. **** DEL67 BIZ-TAX RETURNS **** CBDT says over 6 crore ITR filings processed for assessment year 2023-24 New Delhi: As many as 6.98 crore tax returns have been filed for income earned in 2022-23 fiscal and out of them, more than 6 crore filings have been processed, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Tuesday. **** FOREIGN FGN21 G20-CHINA-LD INDIA **** Ready to work with all parties for success of G20 Summit hosted by India: China Beijing: China on Tuesday said it has supported India in hosting this year's G20 Summit and it's ready to work with all parties to push for the success of the high-profile global conference in New Delhi this week. **** FGN4 UN-INDIA-MANIPUR-REAX **** India rejects 'unwarranted and misleading' comments of UN experts on Manipur United Nations/Geneva: India has strongly rejected comments by UN experts on Manipur, terming them ''unwarranted, presumptive and misleading'' and asserting that situation in the Northeast state is peaceful.By Yoshita Singh ****

