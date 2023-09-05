Left Menu

Biden still negative for COVID -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 23:02 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 again on Tuesday, the White House said.

First Lady Jill Biden continues to experience mild symptoms after testing positive for the virus and will remain in Delaware for the week, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

