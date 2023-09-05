Biden still negative for COVID -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 23:02 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 again on Tuesday, the White House said.
First Lady Jill Biden continues to experience mild symptoms after testing positive for the virus and will remain in Delaware for the week, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.
