Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for 'hurting religious sentiments' in UP's Rampur
An FIR was registered here against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharges son Priyank Kharge for allegedly outraging religious feelings, police said on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
An FIR was registered here against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge for allegedly outraging religious feelings, police said on Wednesday. Stalin was booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and Kharge for backing his remark, they said.
The two were booked under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) of the IPC at Civil Lines Police Station here on Tuesday. The FIR came at the complaint of lawyers Harsh Gupta and Ram Singh Lodhi who highlighted media reports on Stalin's statement alleging that the politician's comments had hurt their feelings.
Stalin had on Saturday during an event in Tamil Nadu compared the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria. His comments sparked a backlash from political parties, with BJP insisting on the Congress to condemn his remarks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates State Youth festival in Chennai
"It seems leaders of INDIA alliance agree...": Sushil Modi on Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma'
“Is Mohabbat Ki Dukan filled with so much poison against Sanatan Dharma, Hindutva?” asks MP CM Chouhan on Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark
Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for 'hurting religious sentiments' in UP's Rampur
Delhi BJP leaders submit 'protest letter' at TN Bhawan against Udhayanidhi Stalin; Lekhi slams Cong, AAP