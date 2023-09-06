Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL44 SONIA-LD PM SESSION **** No agenda for Parl session, discuss nine issues raised by oppn: Sonia to PM New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to point out that no agenda was listed for the special Parliament session and to raise nine issues, including violence in Manipur and price rise, for discussion during it. **** DEL119 JOSHI-LD SONIA **** You are trying to politicise Parliament functioning: Pralhad Joshi's response to Sonia Gandhi New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of trying to politicise the functioning of Parliament and create unnecessary controversy. **** BOM12 MP-SIMULTANEOUS POLLS-ECI **** Poll panel ready to work as per legal provisions: CEC on 'one nation, one election' Bhopal: The Election Commission of India is ready to act as per constitutional provisions and the Representative of the People (RP) Act, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday in the context of 'one nation, one election'. **** DEL101 RJ-LD KHARGE **** INDIA bloc making BJP nervous, 'India-Bharat' issue being raised to mislead people: Kharge Bhilwara (RJ): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the alliance of like-minded opposition parties named INDIA has worried the BJP which is now trying to drop India and keep only Bharat as the country's name. **** DEL115 UK-SUNAK-LD INTERVIEW **** India is ''right country'' at ''right time'' to hold G20 presidency:UK PM Rishi Sunak New Delhi: India's diversity and its extraordinary successes means it is the ''right country'' at the ''right time'' to hold the G20 presidency, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, as he hailed Narendra Modi's leadership over the last year, noting that India's presidency of the bloc came when the world is facing innumerable challenges. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan **** DEL89 UK-SUNAK-INTERVIEW-INDIA-FTA **** Confident of striking a modern, forward-looking free trade agreement: British PM Rishi Sunak on trade ties with India New Delhi: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said there was "still some way to go" for a free trade pact with India to be finalised, but appeared confident that the final outcome will be a ''forward-looking'' and ''modern'' deal that would benefit both sides and facilitate shared ambition of doubling trade by 2030. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan **** DEL85 UK-SUNAK-INTERVIEW-KHALISTANI No form of extremism acceptable in the UK: British PM Rishi Sunak on Khalistani issue New Delhi: Allaying India's concerns over activities of pro-Khalistani elements in the UK, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asserted on Wednesday that no form of extremism is acceptable, adding that the right to hold lawful protest does not extend to violent or threatening behaviour. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan **** DEL94 UK-SUNAK INTERVIEW-INDIA-ROOTS I am ''hugely'' proud of my Indian roots: British PM Rishi Sunak ahead of India visit New Delhi: What does the British Prime Minister discuss at the dinner table with his Indian parents-in-law? Is it Indian politics or the challenges of running Britain? Neither. It's cricket. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan **** DEL129 BJP-SANATAN DHARMA Gandhis not condemning Stalin's Sanatan Dharma remark amounts to endorsement: Pralhad Joshi New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said Wednesday the Congress party and the Gandhi family must condemn DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on the Sanatan Dharma if they really believe in equal respect for all religions as their silence will amount to endorsing the controversial comments. **** DEL128 G20-2NDLD MINISTERS **** PM spells out dos and don'ts for ministers during G20 meet New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked his ministers to strongly refute opposition leaders on their controversial comments on Sanatan Dharma and expose them but told his ministerial colleagues to avoid the political row around the Bharat issue noting that it has been the country's ancient name, sources said. **** DEL127 PAR-SESSION **** Parliament session likely to begin in old building on Sep 18 New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The upcoming Parliament session on September 18 is likely to begin in the old building and shift to the new structure the next day, officials said on Wednesday. **** BOM11 CG-ED-CM ADVISOR **** Chhattisgarh CM's political advisor Vinod Verma says his family members summoned by ED Raipur: Vinod Verma, political advisor to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Wednesday said his family members including two sons have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). **** BOM31 MH-BHAGWAT-AKHAND BHARAT Akhand Bharat will be reality before today's youngsters get old: RSS chief Bhagwat Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the 'Akhand Bharat' or undivided India will be a reality before today's young generation gets old. **** BOM27 MH-RESERVATION-RSS Reservations should continue as long as there is discrimination in society, says RSS chief Bhagwat Nagpur, Sep 6 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that reservations should continue as long as there is discrimination in society.

Discrimination exists in society even though it is invisible, he said, speaking at an event here. **** MDS6 NASA-CHANDRAYAAN-IMAGE **** Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down about 600 km from Moon's south pole, says NASA; releases image Bengaluru: US space agency NASA has released an image of Chandrayaan-3 lander 'Vikram' on the lunar surface, which was captured by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft. **** DEL29 BHARAT-THAROOR **** Oppn bloc calling itself BHARAT might stop govt's 'fatuous game of changing names': Tharoor New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took a swipe at the government over the India-Bharat naming row, saying the opposition bloc could call itself the ''Alliance for Betterment, Harmony And Responsible Advancement for Tomorrow (BHARAT)'' and then perhaps the ruling party might stop the ''fatuous game of changing names''. **** BOM32 MH-QUOTA-LD KUNBI CERTIFICATES **** Marathas from Marathwada with Nizam-era records to get Kunbi caste certificates: CM Shinde Mumbai, Sept 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided that Kunbi caste certificates will be issued to those Marathas hailing from Marathwada region who possess revenue or education documents from the Nizam era that recognise them as Kunbis, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said. **** CAL29 MN-PROTEST-LD-VIOLENCE **** Manipur violence: Protesters defy curfew, over 40 injured in police crackdown Imphal: More than 40 people, mostly women, were injured after security forces fired several rounds of teargas shells to disperse thousands of protesters who tried to breach security barricades at Phougakchao Ikhai in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Wednesday, officials said. **** DEL110 PM-ASEAN-SCHEDULE **** PM Modi has packed schedule ahead of G20 as he heads to Indonesia New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed schedule ahead of the G20 summit to be held here as he would attend the ASEAN-India meet and East Asia Summit on Thursday before returning home the same evening for key bilateral talks with the leaders of three countries on September 8, officials said. **** BUSINESS DEL126 BIZ-INDIA-EU-CARBON TAX **** Govt meets industry to discuss readiness to comply EU's carbon tax New Delhi: Top officers of government and industry representatives from the steel sector on Wednesday held discussions on implementation issues regarding the European Union's move to impose carbon tax, sources said. **** LEGAL LGD41 SC-LD MANIPUR VIOLENCE **** SC seeks report on recovery of arms from all sources in ethnic violence-hit Manipur New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Manipur government and the law enforcement agencies to file a status report on the recovery of arms from ''all sources'' in the ethnic violence-hit state. **** LGD27 SC-EDITORS-2NDLD MANIPUR **** SC protects four members of Editors Guild against coercive action in two FIRs lodged in Manipur New Delhi: In a relief to four members of the Editors Guild of India (EGI), the Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Manipur police not to take any coercive steps against them till September 11 in connection with two FIRs lodged for offences including promoting enmity between two communities. **** FOREIGN FGN59 G20-US-LD CHINA **** If China wants to play the role of 'spoiler' at G20 Summit, that option is available: US NSA Washington: It is for China to decide what role it plays at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, a top US official has said, asserting that if Beijing wants to come in and be a ''spoiler'', that option is available to it. **** FGN33 US-GREEN CARD-BACKLOG-INDIANS **** Over 4 lakh Indians may die awaiting employment-based S Green Cards: Report Washington: More than 10.5 lakh Indians are in the queue for an employment-based Green Card and 4 lakh of them may die before they receive the much-sought-after legal document of permanent residency in the US, according to a new study. **** FGN52 CHINA-MAP-LD JAPAN **** Japan joins India and China's neighbours in rejecting Beijing's new map Beijing: Japan has joined India, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan to lodge protests against China over its new ''standard map'' for including the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea as part of its territory. ****

