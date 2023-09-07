Left Menu

US committed to ensuring India has a successful G20 summit: White House

On Friday, the president will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on Saturday and Sunday, he will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit.We commend Prime Minister Modi for his leadership of the G20 this year and we are committed to helping ensure that India has a successful G20 host as they host the summit this year, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.So, thats going to continue to be our commitment.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 00:46 IST
The United States is committed to helping ensure that India has a successful G20 Summit, the White House said on Wednesday, on the eve of President Joe Biden's departure for New Delhi to attend the global summit.

India is hosting the annual G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. Biden, 80, will travel to New Delhi on Thursday to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. On Friday, the president will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on Saturday and Sunday, he will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit.

"We commend Prime Minister Modi for his leadership of the G20 this year and we are committed to helping ensure that India has a successful G20 host as they host (the summit) this year," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

"So, that's going to continue to be our commitment. During Prime Minister Modi's visit here in June, the President (Biden) and the prime minister shared their determination to deliver on shared priorities at the summit," she said in response to a question.

"The President is very much looking forward to continuing that work with the Prime Minister and other leaders later this week as we head out tomorrow," Jean-Pierre said.

On Biden's bilateral meeting with Modi, she said, "We are going to have more to share as we get closer to tomorrow...We are committed to making this a successful summit. We'll certainly have more information to share, certainly on the bilateral with the prime minister."

