RSS chief should tell govt to hold caste census: RJD leader Manoj Jha

A day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwats comments supporting reservation, RJD leader and MP Manoj Jha on Thursday said he should tell the government to agree for a caste census. Jha said the RSS chief should tell the government to conduct a caste census.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2023 13:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 13:32 IST
A day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments supporting reservation, RJD leader and MP Manoj Jha on Thursday said he should tell the government to agree for a caste census. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief on Wednesday in Nagpur had said discrimination exists in society, and reservations should continue as long as inequality persists. ''... We at the RSS give all support to the reservations provided in the Constitution,'' he had said. The RJD leader said, ''They are the followers of (former RSS chief MS) Golwalkar... But I'm happy at least that they have started thinking according to the Constitution.'' ''They call themselves a social organisation, but they are a political organisation and they run the government...Why are you quiet on the caste census,'' he said referring to the RSS, which is the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP at the Centre. Jha said the RSS chief should tell the government to conduct a caste census. ''Tell the government to agree for a caste census. Otherwise what you said is mere lip service to make headlines,'' he said.

Several opposition parties, including Congress, JD(U), RJD and Samajwadi Party, have supported holding caste census.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

