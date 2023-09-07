Mallikarjun Kharge to attend 'Bharose ka Sammelan' in poll-bound Chhattisgarh tomorrow

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo on Thursday said that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the party's 'Bharose ka Sammelan' in Rajnandgaon tomorrow. He also said that there is a possibility of party leader Rahul Gandhi coming to the poll-bound state in the coming days.

"Mallikarjun Kharge is coming to Raipur today, there is a 'Bharose ka Sammelan' in Rajnandgaon tomorrow. As the elections are approaching, all the political parties have set themselves in poll mode," Deo said When asked when the Congress will release its list of candidates for the assembly elections in the state, he said," There is no rush in the party to release the list. Candidates are being identified".

The Chhattisgarh Assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year. Deputy Chief Minister said the Centre's sudden decision to hold a special session of Parliament from September 18-22 without issuing the agenda, also opens up the possibility that elections might be advanced.

"When and what kind of decisions they (BJP-led Central government) take, you do not know. The Centre should have come up with an agenda to give parties time to make preparations," he said. The Centre has called for a special session of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building. The announcement of the special session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year. (ANI)

