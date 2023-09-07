Left Menu

Mallikarjun Kharge to attend 'Bharose ka Sammelan' in poll-bound Chhattisgarh tomorrow

He also said that there is a possibility of party leader Rahul Gandhi coming to the poll-bound state in the coming days.

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 22:18 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge to attend 'Bharose ka Sammelan' in poll-bound Chhattisgarh tomorrow
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo on Thursday said that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the party's 'Bharose ka Sammelan' in Rajnandgaon tomorrow. He also said that there is a possibility of party leader Rahul Gandhi coming to the poll-bound state in the coming days.

"Mallikarjun Kharge is coming to Raipur today, there is a 'Bharose ka Sammelan' in Rajnandgaon tomorrow. As the elections are approaching, all the political parties have set themselves in poll mode," Deo said When asked when the Congress will release its list of candidates for the assembly elections in the state, he said," There is no rush in the party to release the list. Candidates are being identified".

The Chhattisgarh Assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year. Deputy Chief Minister said the Centre's sudden decision to hold a special session of Parliament from September 18-22 without issuing the agenda, also opens up the possibility that elections might be advanced.

"When and what kind of decisions they (BJP-led Central government) take, you do not know. The Centre should have come up with an agenda to give parties time to make preparations," he said. The Centre has called for a special session of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building. The announcement of the special session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023