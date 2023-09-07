Salman Khurshid takes out march in UP's Farrukhabad to mark first anniversary of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Left Menu

this yatra not only spread the message of love in the whole country but has also given a message to bring people of every religion and caste closer to each other, Agarwal said.He added that the aim of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress is to spread the message of love irrespective of religion and caste.Our tea is also spreading the message of love, instead of hatred, among the people, he added.

PTI | Farukhabad | Updated: 07-09-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 22:34 IST
On the first anniversary of the Congress' Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', senior party leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid on Thursday took out a march in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad.

Hundreds of party workers led by Khurshid walked in the march that ended at the Town Hall.

Addressing people on the occasion, the Congress leader said two important people are not coming for the G20 Summit, and asked if the invitations for the summit had been sent to them in the name of 'Bharat'.

Invitations for a G20 dinner sent out by President Droupadi Murmu had described her position as 'President of Bharat', instead of the customary 'President of India.' On 'One Nation, One Election,' he said, ''Elections have been held in many states just recently, will there be elections again? If for some reason a government falls, will there be elections in the entire country? The government should explain all this.'' In Bahraich, Congress workers marked the first anniversary of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' by setting up a stall and serving 'mohabbat ki chai' to the people.

''Today, we served 'mohabbat ki chai' to the people to mark the first anniversary of Rahul Gandhi's yatra,'' Bahraich city unit president of the party Adarsh Agarwal said.

''He (Rahul) walked 4,000 kilometres carrying the message of love... this yatra not only spread the message of love in the whole country but has also given a message to bring people of every religion and caste closer to each other,'' Agarwal said.

He added that the aim of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress is to spread the message of love irrespective of religion and caste.

''Our tea is also spreading the message of love, instead of hatred, among the people,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

