West Bengal: TMC wrests Dhupguri assembly seat from BJP in bypoll

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 08-09-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 15:23 IST
The ruling TMC wrested the Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Friday from the BJP in a by-election, officials said.

TMC candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy, a college professor, won the seat by over 4,313 votes. He bagged 96,961 votes, while his nearest rival BJP's Tapasi Roy, the widow of a CRPF jawan killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, got 92,648 votes, they said.

CPI(M) candidate Ishwar Chandra Roy, who was backed by the Congress, was at a distant third spot with 13,666, they added.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the people of Dhupguri embraced politics of development over hatred and bigotry.

''Saluting every AITC worker for their tireless efforts in connecting with the people. We're committed to leaving no stone unturned in ensuring Dhupguri's all-round development,'' he posted on X.

BJP's Bishnu Pada Ray won the seat in the 2021 assembly elections, and his death on July 25 necessitated the bypoll.

The counting of votes was held amid tight security at the Jalpaiguri II campus of North Bengal University.

The polling for the by-election was held on September 5. A voter turnout of 78 per cent was recorded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

