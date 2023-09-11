DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept 11

For other diaries, please see:

** Indicates new events

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 ** BEIJING - Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, will visit China (To Sept 14).

** NEW DELHI - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to attend G20 Summit, then be on state visit (to Sept 11). ** ASTANA - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan (To Sept 11).

** VLADIVOSTOK, Russia - Zhang Guoqing, vice premier of the People's Republic of China, will visit Vladivostok, Russia (To Sept 12). ** DHAKA - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina at her office in Dhaka.

** MOSCOW - Kim Jong Un, supreme leader of North Korea, is on a special train bound for Russia and a summit with President Vladimir Putin. ** HANOI - U.S. President Joe Biden holds a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his official visit to Vietnam after G20 Summit.

** HANOI - U.S. President Joe Biden holds a meeting with Vietnamese President Vo Van Truong during the former's official official to Vietnam after G20 Summit. ** NEW DELHI - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who holds the presidency of G20 in 2024, speaks in a news conference after New Delhi summit concludes - 0230 GMT.

TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2023. (To Sept. 17) LUSAKA - Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema will visit China from Sunday, bringing the indebted African country's long-running struggle to restructure its external debt to its biggest creditor's door. (To Sep. 15) HANOI - U.S. president Joe Biden is in Hanoi for a 2-day visit to upgrade ties with Vietnam to a strategic partnership, or higher. (final day) SANTIAGO - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will visit Chile, where he will meet with President Gabriel Boric. (final day)

BRUSSELS - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender meet King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium on the sidelines of the 19th summit of the heads of state of the German-speaking countries in Brussels – 1300 GMT. DHAKA - French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh, after attending the G20 summit in New Delhi. ROETHENBACH, Germany - The defence ministers of Germany, Estonia and Latvia visit the German arms maker Diehl in the Bavarian town of Roethenbach - 0800 GMT. UNITED STATES – 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

** HELSINKI - Bulgarian foreign and deputy prime minister Mariya Gabriel visits Helsinki to meet Finnish foreign minister Elina Valtonen - 1100 GMT CZECH REPUBLIC - South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck Soo meets Czech counterpart Petr Fiala - 0930 GMT.

ABU DHABI - Philippines' economic managers including the central bank deputy governor, and ministers of finance, budget and economic planning hold Philippine Economic Briefing in Dubai - 0500 GMT. EUPEN, BRUSSELS - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender meet King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium on the sidelines of the 19th summit of the heads of state of the German-speaking countries in Eupen. DUBLIN - UK to host Northern Ireland investment summit (To Sept 13) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 ** GENEVA - Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's foreign minister, holds a briefing on the sidelines of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. - 0815 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen delivers her annual state of the union speech – 0700 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

** BEIJING - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will pay an official visit to China (To Sept 16). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

OSLO - The NATO chiefs of defence will gather in Oslo for their annual Military Committee Conference (To Sep. 17). SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain – Eurogroup Meeting. GLOBAL - International Day of Democracy. GUATEMALA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR – 202nd anniversary of Independence. COSTA RICA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS – 202nd anniversary of Independence. NICARAGUA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain - EU informal minister economic and financial affairs meeting (To Sept 16). HAVANA - Heads of state and government of G77+China group gather in Havana for summit. (To Sept. 16) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

** BERLIN - EU economics and finance ministers present conclusions of ECOFIN meeting in Santiago de Compostela - 1130 GMT. HAVANA - Members of G77+China group gather in Havana for summit. WASHINGTON D.C./BEIJING - Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will leave for a ten-day official visit to the US and China. (To Sep 25) MUNICH, Germany - 188th Munich Oktoberfest. (To Oct. 3)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

WASHINGTON D.C. - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United States to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (To Sept 21) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 NEW YORK CITY - World leaders gather for the 78th annual United Nations General Assembly. (To Sept. 26) GENEVA - World Trade Organization's dispute settlement body holds a meeting. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 PARIS - King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit France. (To Sept. 22) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 MARSEILLE, France - Pope Francis departs Rome for two-day trip to Marseille. (To Sept. 23) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 MARSEILLE, France - Pope Francis meets French President Emmanuel Macron after the Mediterranean meetings, at the Pharo Palace - 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 50th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. BERLIN – BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 VIENNA - IAEA 67th General Conference. (To Sept. 29) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 MURCIA, Spain - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council meeting (To Sept 28) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Council President Charles Michel are among those who will take part in the Berlin Global Dialogue, which will bring together 300 global policy and business leaders to discuss the future of the global economy. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 ESWATINI - Eswatini holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 SLOVAKIA - Slovakian National Council Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1 GLOBAL - International day of older persons. ABUJA - Nigeria to celebrate its 63rd year of independence. CHINA – 74th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 2 JAKARTA - Second ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting and Related Meetings. (To Oct. 4) GUINEA – 65th anniversary of independence from France. GLOBAL - International Day of Non-violence. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5 GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day. SAN FRANCISCO – 12th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. MEXICO CITY - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Mexico to discuss security and arms trafficking. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7 MOSCOW - 17th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8 PRAGUE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some of his ministers visit Prague for a joint session with the Czech government. (To Oct. 10) LUXEMBOURG - Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 9 GLOBAL - World Post Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10 GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World Day against death penalty. FIJI – 53rd anniversary of independence. MONROVIA - Liberian House of Representatives Election. MONROVIA - Liberian President Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

BRUSSELS - Defence ministers from NATO countries attend a two day meeting in Brussels (To Oct. 13). GLOBAL - World Sight Day. BALI – 21st anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13 KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will present his government's 2024 budget in parliament. GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 13th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14 AUSTRALIA – Australia Referendum Election. WELLINGTON - New Zealand House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

WARSAW - Polish Referendum Election. GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. WARSAW - Polish Senate Election. WARSAW - Polish Parliamentary Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 16 GLOBAL - World food day. LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17 GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – 12th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19 LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Oct 20) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – 12th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22 BERN - Swiss Council of States Election. BERN - Swiss National Council Election. BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Presidency Election. BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Senate Election. BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Chamber of Deputies Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 23 WASHINGTON DC - Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to the United States. (To Oct 26) GENEVA, Switzerland - The World Trade Organization (WTO) holds a meeting with ministers and deputy ministers. LIBYA – 11th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 11th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Anthony Albanese, prime minister of Australia, for a visit, which will include state dinner. LUXEMBOURG - EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting. (To Oct. 27)

