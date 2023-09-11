Dalit IAS officer who exposed scam in Jal Jeevan Mission in J-K being harassed: Congress

The Congress on Monday alleged that a Dalit IAS officer who exposed the ''multi-crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam'' in Jammu and Kashmir was being targeted and asked why the National Commission for Scheduled Castes was not acting on his complaint.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged at a press conference that instead of finding the real guilty behind the alleged Rs 13,000-crore scam in the Jal Jeevan Mission, IAS officer Ashok Kumar who brought the scam to light was being harassed.

''Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government answer why a Dalit IAS officer was harassed and targeted, even though he exposed a 'scam' of Rs 13,000 crore? Why were other officers who embezzled funds, scammed the exchequer and looted our people promoted,'' he asked.

He claimed that despite complaints to the Home Ministry and despite demand for a CBI investigation, why has the Jammu and Kashmir administration or the Narendra Modi government not ordered a detailed investigation into multiple irregularities and corrupt practices in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

''Why has the National Commission of Scheduled Castes not given a show cause notice to the office of the Lieutenant Governor despite serious allegations of harassment, intimidation and maltreatment made by a Dalit IAS officer? Wouldn't they be charged under the SC-ST (Prevention of) Atrocities Act after due investigation,'' the Congress leader asked.

Khera alleged that the Modi government which sends the CBI, ED, Income Tax, Vigilance officers knocking on the doors of opposition leaders at the drop of a hat did not bother to even form an internal investigation into the extremely serious allegations and documents provided by IAS officer Kumar.

''The people of India now know everything. They will give a befitting reply to the BJP in 2024. Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA,'' he said, referring to the opposition alliance's tagline. IAS officer Kumar has approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes alleging harassment by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

