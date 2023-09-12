BJP MLA Rane calls Uddhav Thackeray "terrorist" over his "Godhra-like incident" remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Maharashtra, Nitesh Rane, on Tuesday, drew a parallel between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and banned "Popular Front of India". Rane also called Uddhav Thackeray a terrorist for his recent remark that was made in Jalgaon. "A Godhara-type incident can happen during the Ram Temple inauguration in January 2024," claimed Uddhav Thackery on Sunday while addressing a public meeting in Jalgaon. Uddhav's statement has attracted massive condemnation from the BJP leaders.

Rane on Tuesday also demanded custodial interrogation of Uddhav Thackeray for his threatening remarks. "In the coming days, Ram Mandir will be inaugurated. There may be a possibility that many Hindus will be called from all over the country for the inauguration, and after the ceremony is over, they can do something like the Godhra incident while the people return," said Uddhav Thackeray. It is pertinent to note that Uddhav Thackeray is already facing massive criticism after Shinde Sena MLA Sada Sarvanakar accused Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut of instigating him to attack former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi's residence in Mumbai's Shivaji Park area.

Narrating the incident, Sada Sarvankar said that Uddhav Thackeray had called him to his residence and said that Sarvankar would not be getting the ticket for the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections since Manohar Joshi had opposed his candidature. Hence, Thackeray had instructed him to visit Joshi's house and attack. Following Thackeray's orders, Sarvankar left for Joshi's residence with 15–20 party workers. However, on his way, he got a call from Sanjay Raut asking him about his plans. Sarvankar claimed that Raut was already aware of the plan to attack Joshi's residence. Raut then instructed him to get petrol from a nearby pump and burn down his residence.

When Sarvankar reached Manohar Joshi's residence, he found some Shiv Sena workers and media personnel already present at the place. Following the attack, Sarvankar received a call from Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray, congratulating him on the attack and calling him to Matoshree, Uddhav Thackeray's residence, the next day at 11 am. Narvekar, Sarvankar claimed, had also confirmed his candidature in the Assembly polls. The next day, at Matoshree, Uddhav Thackeray allegedly threw some newspaper pages at him, presumably angry about its coverage of Sada Sarvankar's attack on Manohar Joshi's house, and declined to give him the ticket.

Sanjay Raut was also present at Matoshree during this incident, Sarvankar claimed. Sada Sarvankar said that Manohar Joshi did not complain to the police about this entire incident. He said that Manohar Joshi is like his 'guru' (teacher), and he has worked under him. Sarvankar claimed that he was instigated by Uddhav Thackeray and Raut and got his guru's house attacked. Reacting to Sada Sarvanakar's allegations on Uddhav and Sanjay Raut, Rane said, "Whatever Sada Sarvankar said is right, I support his statement; Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut do this in Maharashtra," he said. (ANI)

