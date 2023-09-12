Left Menu

Ready to order probe if any instance of irregularity cited in govt jobs: Himanta

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-09-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:39 IST
Ready to order probe if any instance of irregularity cited in govt jobs: Himanta
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that no scam has taken place in government recruitment in his tenure, and that he is prepared to order a probe if anyone can cite a single instance of such irregularity.

Replying to a motion moved in the state assembly by the AIUDF, Sarma said about 87,000 jobs have been provided in the last two years, and if the opposition can point to a single undeserving candidate, he will initiate an inquiry.

"Earlier, scams used to be about people buying jobs with cash. This time, it is about people paying money, but not getting the jobs," he said, referring to instances where aspirants had reportedly paid bribes, but failed to get jobs.

The CM also asserted that no irregularities will take place in recruitment under his tenure.

AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam said though some transparency has been achieved in the process of government recruitment, there were also allegations of financial dealings.

"If anyone is indulging in corruption in the name of giving government jobs, the dispensation should accept it, and assure that such scams don't happen in the future," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress' Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha cited the recent arrest of some BJP leaders in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam in Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023