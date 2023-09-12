Govt spending on initiatives is not expenditure, but an investment in the future, says TN CM

The state government's fiscal commitment to implementing various initiatives and programmes for the people is not an expenditure but an investment in the future, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday. The huge spends by the government on numerous welfare schemes was but an investment for the time to come, he said. ''I will be launching the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme to provide monthly financial aid to women heads of families (on September 15). This is not merely assistance but women empowerment,'' the chief minister said while giving away welfare aid to the beneficiaries at a function held under the aegis of Anitha Achievers Academy here. ''Seen in this aspect, the schemes being implemented by the state government are not expenditure but investment in the future,'' Stalin said in his address. Stating that he experienced a sense of joy whenever he found time to visit his Kolathur constituency which placed him in the state assembly, the chief minister said that every year the academy has been conducting skill empowerment programmes for the youth and distributing welfare aids. The academy has been named after Anitha of Ariyalur in the state who committed suicide over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). ''The day when the cruelty of the NEET exam is ended will be the day to pay tribute to Anitha and several others who took their lives,'' the chief minister said.

