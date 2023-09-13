Kim and Putin to dine on crab dumplings, sturgeon and beef - Kremlin reporter
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-09-2023 13:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 13:24 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be offered a menu including duck and fig salad, crab dumplings, sturgeon and beef with a choice of Russian wines, a Kremlin reporter said on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Kim Jong Un
- Kremlin
- North Korean
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House says Putin and Kim Jong Un have swapped letters as Russia looks to North Korea for munitions for Ukraine war, reports AP.
White House says Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia looks for munitions from North Korea
White House says Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia looks for munitions from North Korea
Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Turkish leader for talks in Sochi next week
White House says Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia looks for munitions from North Korea