Launch of income plan for women will mark 100 per cent fulfillment of DMK's poll promises: TN CM

The rollout of the Basic Income Scheme for Women on September 15 would mark fulfillment of 100 per cent of the DMK's electoral assurances, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Wednesday.

In his address at a family function of his party legislator S Thangapandian, Stalin, pointing to DMK's continuous electoral victories since 2019, be it the Lok Sabha polls, the Assembly or local body elections, said people believed the party's poll assurances and supported it. Whether in power or not, the people-centric DMK is always committed to their welfare and that is the reason behind the continuation of the electoral victory streak. After assuming power in May 2021, the DMK has been fulfilling all the assurances in a phased manner. ''I will tell you more. We have fulfilled 99 per cent of our assurances and the launch of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Basic Income Scheme for Women named named late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi) on September 15 will mark cent per cent fulfillment of our electoral promises,'' the CM said. The launched welfare schemes of the DMK regime he referred includes fare-free bus travel for women in government town buses and Rs 1,000 financial assistance to college going girl students who had studied in state-run schools between classes 6 and 12. The basic income plan would be launched by him in Kancheepuram, the home town of DMK founder and late Chief Minister CN Annadurai and Ministers shall roll out the scheme in districts. About 1.06 crore (1,06,50,000) beneficiaries shall benefit from the Rs 1,000 per month assistance, he reiterated. Referring to electoral gains of the INDIA bloc in the recent bypolls and Congress win in Assembly election in neighbouring Karnataka, he repeated his slogan of India could be protected only if the INDIA alliance wins the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Chief Minister, exuding confidence of a mega win in 40 Parliamentary segments --39 in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry-- appealed to people to ensure victory. The principal opposition AIADMK had often targeted the ruling DMK over 'unfulfilled' poll assurances. Thangapandian represents Rajapalayam constituency in the Assembly.

