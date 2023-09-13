Left Menu

BJP MLA accuses K'taka govt of deliberately delaying permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

"Congress government in Karnataka is deliberately delaying permission for Ganesh festival celebration for Hindu organisations," Hubli-Dharwad West MLA Aravind Bellad said.

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 17:03 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Aravind Bellad on Wednesday alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led state government in Karnataka is "deliberately delaying" permission for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival. "Congress government in Karnataka is deliberately delaying permission for Ganesh festival celebration for Hindu organizations," the Hubli-Dharwad West MLA said.

Bellad said that though the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation has allowed the installation of Ganesh idol at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi, the state government is "playing politics" and not permitting the celebrations. "Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation general body has taken the decision to allow Ganesh idol installation in Idgah Maidan to Rani Chennamma Idgah Ganesh Utsav Samiti. But the state government is playing politics in this matter and not permitting the celebration of Ganesh festival for Ganesh Bhakts," the BJP MLA said.

Bellad also warned that even if permission is denied, the Ganesh idol will be installed at the Idgah Maidan. Last year, the Karnataka High Court had allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to go ahead at the Idgah ground in Hubbali. The order rejecting the petition filed by Anjuman-E-Islam said, the ground is the property of the Hubli-Dharawad Municipal Commission and they can allot the land to whoever they desire so.

This is the first time that the Hindu festival is being celebrated at the controversial ground. The Idgah ground in Hubballi has been caught up in a controversial dispute for decades until 2010, when the Supreme Court in its judgment held that, the ground is the exclusive property of Hubli-Dharawad Municipal Corporation. In 1921, the ground was leased to the Islamic organization, Anjuman-E-Islam for 999 years to hold prayers. Post-Independence, many shops were opened on the premises. This was challenged in court and a long litigation process started which halted in 2010 after the Supreme Court judgment. The top court had granted permission for prayers twice a year and not to build any permanent structure on the ground. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

