ED summon meant to stop me from attending INDIA bloc meeting: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who was Wednesday quizzed by the ED for nine hours over the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal, asserted that the interrogation was an attempt to stop him from attending the coordination committee meeting of the INDIA bloc.

He also said the ED action was testimony of the "vital role" the Trinamool Congress was playing in forging opposition unity.

''The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is wasting its time, but I don't blame it. The agency's officials are doing this to please their political masters. Even if they question me for 72 hours continuously, I don't care as I have nothing to hide,'' Banerjee told reporters here.

The TMC national general secretary challenged the central agency to submit his statement before the court.

''The ED summon was sent so that I can't attend the INDIA bloc meeting. It is testimony of the vital role the TMC is playing in forging opposition unity,'' he said, coming out of the agency's office here.

Banerjee was questioned by the agency officials from 11.30 am to 8.40 pm.

''He was called to provide evidence in connection with the school recruitment irregularities,'' an ED official said.

