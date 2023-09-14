Left Menu

PM Modi targets Godhan Nyay Yojana in Chhattisgarh; says Cong govt indulged in corruption in cow dung procurement scheme

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 14-09-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 17:52 IST
PM Modi targets Godhan Nyay Yojana in Chhattisgarh; says Cong govt indulged in corruption in cow dung procurement scheme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Congress government in Chhattisgarh indulged in corruption in cow dung procurement scheme.

Addressing a rally in Raigarh, Modi also targeted the Bhupesh Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh, saying it lagged in welfare of the poor but was ahead in corruption.

“There was a time when Chhattisgarh was known only for Naxalite attacks and violence. After the efforts of the BJP government, today Chhattisgarh is being recognised because of the development work done here,” Modi said.

The Congress government in the state is not engaged in development work but indulges only in empty talk and claims, he said.

“Today, world's major institutions are talking about learning from India's success,” Modi said.

“There is a festive atmosphere in the entire country these days,” Modi said, referring to the Chandrayaan mission and G20 Summit.

During G20 summit, world leaders were impressed with India's efforts for developmement and welfare of poor, he said.

“Many leaders, who visited India for the G20 Summit, were left impressed by development in India. Every state and region in the state is getting equal importance in development,” Modi said.

“Chhattisgarh is like the power-house for development in the country. In the last 9 years, we worked for the multidimensional development of Chhattisgarh. Today, a new chapter is being written in the development of railways in the state,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

