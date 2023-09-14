Left Menu

Pope Francis and Bill Clinton set discussion on climate change at Clinton Global Initiative

Pope Francis will discuss how to address the worlds pressing issues with former President Bill Clinton to open this years Clinton Global Initiative, organisers announced on Thursday.The pontiff will discuss broad issues including climate change, the refugee crisis, the welfare of children during an onstage videoconference with Clinton Monday morning, while also telling attendees about specific projects like the work of Bambino Ges Childrens Hospital in Italy.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 18:42 IST
Pope Francis and Bill Clinton set discussion on climate change at Clinton Global Initiative

Pope Francis will discuss how to address the world's pressing issues with former President Bill Clinton to open this year's Clinton Global Initiative, organisers announced on Thursday.

The pontiff will discuss broad issues — including climate change, the refugee crisis, the welfare of children — during an onstage videoconference with Clinton Monday morning, while also telling attendees about specific projects like the work of Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital in Italy. The two-day conference will take place in New York on Monday and Tuesday, as leaders in politics, business and philanthropy gather to work on potential solutions to global concerns. A conversation between US Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was also added to the conference Thursday, along with panels featuring Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Alphabet and Google President Ruth Porat, and NBA Hall of Famer and philanthropist Dwyane Wade.

They join previously announced "leaders, innovators and dreamers" including World Bank President Ajay Banga, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres and Ford Foundation CEO Darren Walker, as well as A-list actors and philanthropists Orlando Bloom, Matt Damon, and Ashley Judd. The annual conference, which returned last year after a six-year hiatus, is focused on securing commitments to address climate change, health care issues, gender-based violence, the war in Ukraine and other issues.

"Every day, billions of people around the world, even in the face of the most dire circumstances, make a profound decision to choose hope and keep going," former President Bill Clinton told The Associated Press in an emailed statement last month. "At CGI, we're focusing on how to move forward in the face of daunting challenges—to act now, find new partners, and stick with it to make a positive difference in people's lives."(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023