Top US, Japan, South Korea security officials discuss Putin's meeting with Kim
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 22:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
The top national security officials of the United States, South Korea and Japan held a call on Thursday to discuss the recent meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said in a statement.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to his counterparts, Takeo Akiba of Japan and Cho Tae-yong of South Korea, wherein they reiterated cooperation "toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," according to the White House.
