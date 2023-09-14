"Highly repressive, dictatorial and negative": BJP condemns INDIA's bloc decision to boycott 14 TV anchors 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday condemned the decision of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to boycott certain shows of journalists and called their mindset "highly repressive, dictatorial and negative." "The Bharatiya Janata Party today strongly criticised and condemned the decision of all the constituents of the "ghamandiya" alliance - I.N.D.I Alliance to boycott some journalists and the threat issued to them. By taking such a highly deplorable decision, the "ghamandiya" alliance has once again revealed its highly repressive, dictatorial and negative mindset. The Bharatiya Janata Party severely criticises the unfortunate step of the I.N.D.I Alliance," an official statement issued by the party said.

BJP said that it severely opposes such a derogatory mentality which hinders freedom of expression. "The decision of political parties which are part of the ghamandiya" alliance to boycott some journalists shows their mentality of the time of repressive Emergency. We have all seen in a similar manner how the media was stifled and gagged during the Emergency. Today the ghamandiya" alliance is working with the same mindset of Emergency and vengeance against the media," the party said.

"I.N.D.I Alliance giving direct threats to the media is like gagging the media for speaking the truthThis also shows that the "ghamandiya" alliance has no courage to face the truth. It also indicates that the "ghamandiya" alliance is working under some external pressure to hurt Indian media's freedom of expression. There is democracy in the country, and no one will be allowed to suppress or curtail the freedom and rights of the media," it added. The Bharatiya Janata Party appeals to all the media organisations and all the dedicated and honest journalists to vehemently oppose political parties with such highly derogatory thinking and keep performing their duties towards the nation and our society without any fear or favour. The BJP also urges all journalists to oppose such dictatorial attitude of the "ghamandiya" alliance and continue doing their duties by following the Indian ethos and principles strongly laid in our democratic systems, the statement said.

In this regard, Anil Baluni, BJP National Spokesperson said, "The decision taken by the INDIA bloc parties involved in the arrogant alliance to boycott and threaten journalists is highly condemnable and condemnable. This reflects their oppressive and dictatorial thinking. BJP strongly condemns this poor mentality of the Alliance." Earlier INDIA bloc released a list of the names of the 14 TV anchors that will be boycotted in the upcoming days.

Informing about the decision, Congress leader Pawan Khera took to X and said, "The following decision was taken by the INDIA media committee in a virtual meeting held this afternoon. Judega Bharat Jeetega India." Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Thursday accused the Opposition bloc- INDIA of "bullying the media" and "threatening individual journalists".

In his post on X, JP Nadda also came down heavily on Congress, alleging that the grand old party has several instances of 'silencing' those with differing views. "The history of Congress has many instances of bullying the media and silencing those with differing views. Pandit Nehru curtailed free speech and arrested those who criticised him. Indira Ji remains the Gold Medal winner of how to do it- called for committed judiciary, committed bureaucracy and imposed the horrific Emergency," Nadda said. (ANI)

