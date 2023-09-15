Left Menu

Third Republican primary debate to be in Miami in early November

* With Trump currently crushing his rivals by roughly 40 percentage points in national polls, the Republican nominating contest has become a fight for second place. * Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, long seen as Trump's main challenger, will be looking for some breakout moments to rejuvenate his candidacy.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2023 03:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 03:36 IST
Third Republican primary debate to be in Miami in early November

The third Republican primary debate in the race to be the party's presidential nominee will be held in Miami, Florida, in early November, a Republican National Committee official said on Thursday.

THE TAKE The first Republican debate was held in August, and had eight candidates on stage. The second and next Republican debate is on Sept. 27 at the Reagan Library in California.

Former President Donald Trump, the runaway front-runner in the nominating contest according to opinion polls, has said he will skip the debates, and did not appear at the first one. Trump may hold a rival event at the same time as the debates, as he did last month when he sat down for an online interview with former Fox host Tucker Carlson.

CONTEXT * With the Republican-controlled House of Representatives launching a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over alleged links to the business practices of his son Hunter Biden, future debates are expected to feature a barrage of accusations against the Democratic president.

* Most candidates have thus far hesitated to attack Trump due to his popularity with the Republican base, despite his four indictments. * With Trump currently crushing his rivals by roughly 40 percentage points in national polls, the Republican nominating contest has become a fight for second place.

* Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, long seen as Trump's main challenger, will be looking for some breakout moments to rejuvenate his candidacy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname
4
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023