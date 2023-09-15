Left Menu

BJP's Manoj Tiwari alleges 'scam' in classroom construction in Delhi schools, demands CBI probe

Updated: 15-09-2023 20:23 IST
Citing a vigilance directorate report, Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday demanded a CBI probe into an alleged ''scam'' in construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

Addressing a press conference, Tiwari alleged that the report was submitted by the Vigilance Directorate to Lokayukta last month. In 2018, the MP had filed a complaint at the Delhi Lokayukta against alleged irregularities in construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

''Semi-permanent schools were constructed at a cost of Rs 32 lakh while permanent classrooms were constructed by the municipal corporations at a cost of Rs 9 lakh,'' Tiwari said in the press conference.

''The report submitted by the Vigilance Directorate to the Lokayukta clearly states that the number of classrooms reduced from 7,180 to 4,126 but no deduction of any kind was made in the budget for this,'' Tiwari said.

The matter should be handed over to the Criminal Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he added.

Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana said the time has come that those responsible for the ''scam'' be put behind the bars. No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party over Tiwari's allegations.

