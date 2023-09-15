BJP's Manoj Tiwari alleges 'scam' in classroom construction in Delhi schools, demands CBI probe
- Country:
- India
Citing a vigilance directorate report, Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday demanded a CBI probe into an alleged ''scam'' in construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.
Addressing a press conference, Tiwari alleged that the report was submitted by the Vigilance Directorate to Lokayukta last month. In 2018, the MP had filed a complaint at the Delhi Lokayukta against alleged irregularities in construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.
''Semi-permanent schools were constructed at a cost of Rs 32 lakh while permanent classrooms were constructed by the municipal corporations at a cost of Rs 9 lakh,'' Tiwari said in the press conference.
''The report submitted by the Vigilance Directorate to the Lokayukta clearly states that the number of classrooms reduced from 7,180 to 4,126 but no deduction of any kind was made in the budget for this,'' Tiwari said.
The matter should be handed over to the Criminal Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he added.
Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana said the time has come that those responsible for the ''scam'' be put behind the bars. No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party over Tiwari's allegations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lokayukta
- Rs 32
- Harish Khurana
- Rs 9
- Delhi BJP MP
- Manoj Tiwari
- Delhi
- Aam Aadmi Party
- Tiwari
ALSO READ
CM Khattar launches 11 projects in Faridabad at over Rs 93 crore
German national duped of Rs 9.95 lakh in Mumbai; one held
EC had once pegged cost for procuring additional EVMs, VVPATs for simultaneous polls at nearly Rs 9,300 cr
GG Engineering board approves Rs 99 cr fundraising plan; appoints Anshu Jain as CEO
Maratha quota activist Jarange put on IV fluids as his hunger strike enters 9th day