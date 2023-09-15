Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm.

DEL77 LDALL SANATAN DHARMA **** Sonia, Rahul handed over agenda of ''abusing'' Sanatan Dharma to DMK, other India bloc partners, alleges Nadda Jashpur (Chhattisgarh)/Patna: BJP president JP Nadda on Friday alleged that top Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi had handed over the ''agenda of abusing and disrespecting'' Sanatan Dharma to their key ally DMK and other partners of the ''arrogant'' opposition coalition INDIA. **** DEL71 PB-HR-LDALL LAST RITES **** 6-year-old son bids adieu to Col Singh with 'Jai Hind'; Major Dhonchak cremated at native village Chandigarh/Panipat: ''Jai Hind Papa.'' A stoic six-year-old Kabir dressed in army-style fatigues saluted his father one last time before Colonel Manpreet Singh, killed in the gunfight with terrorists in Kashmir valley, was cremated at his village in Punjab's Mohali district on Friday. **** DEL84 CONG-LD CWC **** Reconstituted CWC to discuss strategy for assembly, LS polls in first meet in Hyderabad Hyderabad: The first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held here on Saturday to evolve a strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and also to send out a message that the party would go all-out to dislodge the BRS government in Telangana. **** DEL64 HR-MLA-3RDLD ARREST **** Nuh clashes: Cong MLA Mamman Khan held; mobile Internet suspended, Section 144 imposed Gurugram/Chandigarh: Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been arrested in connection with the July 31 Nuh violence, police said on Friday as the administration imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 in the district and suspended mobile Internet services for two days. **** DEL62 CONG-PILOT-LD RAJASTHAN **** Will fight Rajasthan polls unitedly, high command will decide who will lead next govt after elections: Pilot New Delhi: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday stressed that the party would fight the Rajasthan assembly polls ''unitedly'' and said that a decision on who would lead the next government would be taken by the high command after consultations with the newly-elected MLAs. By Asim Kamal **** DEL81 BJP-MODI-LD SURVEY **** Shah says PM Modi's popularity remains unrivalled as he tops approval chart of global leaders New Delhi: BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a survey named him as the leader with the highest approval rating globally following the conclusion of the G20 Summit. **** MDS25 TL-LD KCR-LETTER-MODI **** T'gana CM KCR writes to PM Modi seeking passage of women's quota bill in spl Parliament session Hyderabad: The ruling BRS in Telangana on Friday demanded the Centre to pass the women's reservation bill and also take legislative measures to provide a 33 per cent quota for OBCs in Parliament and state Legislatures in the special session of Parliament beginning September 18. **** MDS11 KL-NIPAH-LD INFECTION **** One more person infected with Nipah in Kerala, state govt decides to increase testing Kozhikode (Kerala): A 39-year-old man tested positive for the Nipah virus, which was transmitted to him through direct contact with an infected person who died on August 30, State Health Minister Veena George said here on Friday. **** CAL14 AS-2NDLD ASSEMBLY **** Chaos in Assam assembly over allegations against Himanta's wife Guwahati: Chaos reigned supreme in the Assam assembly on Friday as opposition MLAs demonstrated seeking a discussion over the allegation that a company linked to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife got government subsidy, leading to three adjournments before they walked out of the House for the rest of the day. **** LEGAL LGD31 SC-EDITORS-LD MANIPUR **** SC terms complaint against Editors Guild members 'counter-narrative of govt', extends protection New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday termed the complaint against the Editors Guild of India (EGI) and its four members a "counter-narrative of the government" and asked as to how the offence of promoting enmity between different groups was made out against the journalists' body which merely gave a report at Army's request. **** LGD17 SC-LD KAVITHA **** ED tells SC it will extend date of summons to BRS leader K Kavitha by 10 days New Delhi: In some relief to BRS leader K Kavitha, the Enforcement Directorate Friday told the Supreme Court it will extend by 10 days the summons issued to her for appearance in the Delhi excise policy case. **** LGD3 SC-SISODIA **** Excise policy cases: SC defers hearing on bail pleas of Sisodia to October 4 New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday deferred hearing for October 4 on the bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in two Delhi excise policy cases being probed by the CBI and ED. **** BUSINESS DEL66 BIZ-LD TRADE **** Exports dip 6.86 pc to $34.48 bn in Aug; trade deficit at $24.16 bn New Delhi: India's exports declined 6.86 per cent to USD 34.48 billion, the seventh month in a row, in August this year due to a fall in shipments from key sectors like petroleum and gems and jewellery on subdued global demand. **** SPORTS SPF20 SPO-CRI-ASIA-IND-LD INNINGS **** Shakib, Hridoy half-centuries guide Bangladesh to 265/8 Colombo: Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy exploited the reduced firepower in India's bowling attack to score half-centuries and guide Bangladesh to a healthy 265 for 8 in their Asia Cup Super Four match here on Friday. **** FOREIGN FGN51 PAK-SC-CORRUPTION-LD LAWS ****Pak SC scraps amendments made to anti-graft laws by PML-N previous coalition govt; setback for Nawaz Sharif's return to politics Islamabad: In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday scrapped the recent amendments to the country's anti-graft laws and restored corruption cases against public office holders, including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was one of the major beneficiaries of the changes.**** FGN41 UK-2NDLD TATA **** Tata Steel, UK govt announce 1.25 billion pound-joint investment plan for Wales steel unit London/New Delhi: The United Kingdom on Friday announced a joint investment package with Tata Steel worth 1.25 billion pounds, including a government grant of 500 million pounds, for the country's largest steelworks in Wales that will help protect thousands of jobs and boost the British economy. **** FGN60 NEPAL-SC-INDIA-BORDER **** Nepal Supreme Court asks govt to sign additional treaties with India for management and regulation of border Kathmandu: Nepal's Supreme Court has asked the government to sign additional treaties and agreements with India, if needed, based on equality and mutual interests to stop criminal activities and ensure effective management of the open border between the two nations. By Shirish B Pradhan ****

