Left Menu

Biden says no one wants UAW strike, but profits should be shared with workers

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that no one wants the United Auto Workers (UAW) union to strike in its labor dispute with the big three U.S. automakers, but workers should see a share of the profits those companies are making. "No one wants a strike, but I respect workers' right to use their options under the collective bargaining system," Biden told reporters at the White House. "I understand the workers' frustration," he said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 21:59 IST
Biden says no one wants UAW strike, but profits should be shared with workers
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that no one wants the United Auto Workers (UAW) union to strike in its labor dispute with the big three U.S. automakers, but workers should see a share of the profits those companies are making.

"No one wants a strike, but I respect workers' right to use their options under the collective bargaining system," Biden told reporters at the White House.

"I understand the workers' frustration," he said. "Record corporate profits ... should be shared by record contracts for the UAW."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023