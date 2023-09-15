Biden says no one wants UAW strike, but profits should be shared with workers

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that no one wants the United Auto Workers (UAW) union to strike in its labor dispute with the big three U.S. automakers, but workers should see a share of the profits those companies are making.

"No one wants a strike, but I respect workers' right to use their options under the collective bargaining system," Biden told reporters at the White House.

"I understand the workers' frustration," he said. "Record corporate profits ... should be shared by record contracts for the UAW."

