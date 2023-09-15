Recruitments in govt depts on contract basis is decision of previous government: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday addressed concerns regarding the recruitment of personnel on a contractual basis, emphasizing that the decision was made by the previous government. He asserted that the ongoing scrutiny and criticism of his role in this matter are unjustified.

In response to questions by the Reporters in Maharashtra's Pune on Friday, about the recruitment process in various departments of the Maharashtra government through a contract basis. He said, "More than 1.5 lakh recruitments are currently underway in various government departments, including police, health education and various others. The opposition seems to be spreading the news with different motives."

Pawar further revealed that during his review of different departments, he identified a shortage of staff in numerous government hospitals in both rural and urban areas at the tehsil and district levels. "Upon closer examination, it became evident that there is a substantial shortfall in staff in these hospitals, numbering in the thousands. While the recruitment process is in progress, there is an urgent need for additional manpower in critical departments such as hospitals and education," he clarified.

"In the education sector, for instance, the government made the decision to temporarily employ retired teachers until regular teachers can be hired through the standard recruitment process", the Maharashtra Deputy CM added. "The hiring of retired teachers is a temporary arrangement. Similarly, in other sectors where immediate manpower is required, the decision to recruit on a contractual basis was made in the past," he further said.

Ajit Pawar stressed that the choice to employ individuals on a contractual basis is not a recent development but was made during the tenure of the previous government, that is Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance (MVA). He asserted, "I can provide evidence of the individuals who endorsed this decision during the previous government's term. Today, when they are no longer in power, they are shifting blame onto us, causing unwarranted damage to our reputation."

Furthermore, he emphasized that his extensive experience of working in the state for the past 30 years has given him a deep understanding of the magnitude of the unemployment issue faced by the youth. He reiterated that the decision to hire individuals on a contractual basis is aimed at filling vacant positions in certain departments until regular recruitment can be completed.

Pawar made it clear that his expressed opinions do not necessarily reflect the official stance of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde or Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis; he is representing his own perspective. During the interaction with the media, he also spoke about the upcoming hearing in the Election Commission over the claim of the NCP symbol and name.

Pawar said, "Everyone has the right to make their points in this matter, we will also do the same. whosoever appears before the EC will try to make their points brighter, in the end, it is the Supreme Court who has given the rights to EC to take decisions so whatever decision EC would give it will be acceptable." Pawar added that by this evening he will be going to Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (earlier known as Aurangabad) to hold a cabinet meeting in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

"We will be holding this meeting tomorrow to focus on various issues related to the Marathawada region of the state. current low rain crises, farmers' issues will be top on the agenda", Pawar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)