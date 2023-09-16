Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-09-2023 09:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 09:19 IST
Bihar: Amit Shah to address BJP rally in Jhanjharpur on Saturday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit Bihar on Saturday and address a mega-rally of his party at Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district.

Senior BJP leaders, led by party's state unit president Samrat Choudhary, will receive the union home minister at Darbhanga airport.

A multi-tier security arrangement has been put in place for the union home minister's visit and drones are being used for aerial surveillance, police said.

Shah will reach Darbhanga airport on Saturday afternoon.

From the airport, he will take a helicopter for Jhanjharpur, a party leader said.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, former state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, Darbhanga MP Gopal Jee Thakur and several other senior state BJP leaders posted on social media to appeal to the people to attend the rally.

After addressing the programme in Jhanjharpur, the home minister will leave for Jogbani in Araria district where he will inaugurate the newly constructed housing complex for the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Jhanjharpur comes under the Mithila region of the state. Of the five Lok Sabha seats in the Mithila region, three are currently held by the Grand Alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

