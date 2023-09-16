After BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirvad Yatra’ Congress to take out ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ in MP ahead of assembly polls

With the assembly elections getting close with each passing day in Madhya Pradesh, the two major parties in the state are focusing on Yatras to attract the attention of the public towards them. After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra', the Congress party is all set to take out 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' across the state head of the polls.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge Randeep Surjewala on Saturday shared the details about the yatra which would be of 11400 kilometres in seven parts to be taken in the state. The 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' will begin from September 19. "The dissatisfaction among the people against the Shivraj government due to 18 years of destruction and misery of the state has now transformed into public anger. There is free rein for crime, fear, corruption and loot everywhere in the entire Madhya Pradesh. There is only one call of tribal people, farmers, Dalits, women, backward classes and youth to remove Shivraj, remove BJP and save Madhya Pradesh," Surjewala said.

Today the voice of public's anger is heard in every corner of the state. With this voice of the people, they are starting the 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra'. In this journey, they will take out seven yatras covering 11400 kilometres in the state, he added. Targeting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Congress leader said, "There is a fierce anger among the people of Madhya Pradesh because the Shivraj government first reduced the income of the farmers and then shot the farmers when they asked for crop prices. The future of the youths was ruined by letting the scams in Vyapam, Patwari and hundreds of other examinations. The tribal people have been insulted. Besides, various corruptions have occurred, including Aahar corruption and Ujjain Mahakal temple scam."

He further claimed that on the other hand, there was an enthusiasm towards Congress and former CM Kamal Nath in the state because they waived off the loans of 27 lakh farmers, reduced the electricity bill of 87 per cent people in the state. "We are promising to provide gas cylinders at Rs 500, 100 units of free electricity and 50 per cent subsidy up to 200 units. Rs 1,500 per month will be provided to women in the state and free electricity upto 5 Horse Power to the farmers. Old pension scheme to employees, 27 per cent reservation to the backward communities and caste based census will be done in Madhya Pradesh. Also, we will waive off the farmers' debt," he added.

On the other hand, former CM Kamal Nath also targeted the BJP and said that it lost its original face. "The original face of BJP has been lost, now there are 4 new faces of the BJP 'Banawati (artificial) BJP, Dikhawati (Showoff) BJP, Milawati (Adulterated) BJP and Sajawati (Decorative) BJP'. These are their faces now. Congress and I have full faith in the voters of Madhya Pradesh. The election is in the next three months, I do not believe that it is the election of any party, it is the election for the future of Madhya Pradesh," Nath said.

"This upcoming assembly polls is the future of Madhya Pradesh. Such a system of corruption has been created in the state today that every person of Madhya Pradesh is either a victim of corruption or a witness to corruption," he added. Talking about the Yatra, the former CM said, "The aim of our Yatra is that we will caution the public from the attempt of the politics being made to divert their attention, being misleading and scaring them. I have full faith in the voters of Madhya Pradesh that they will support the truth." (ANI)

