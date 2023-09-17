Left Menu

Sikkim CM greets PM Narendra Modi on birthday

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 17-09-2023 10:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 10:36 IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Image Credit: Wikipedia
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday.

The chief minister wished the prime minister good health, happiness, and strength to continue guiding Bharat towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

''On this special day, I want to extend my warmest wishes to you on behalf of the people of Sikkim. Your leadership has been instrumental in shaping the destiny of our nation, and your dedication to the betterment of our country is truly commendable,'' he said in a social media post.

''Your vision and tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on our country, and we are grateful to have you as our leader,'' Tamang said, adding: ''The people of our great nation are proud to have you at the helm and we look forward to the continued growth and development under your dynamic leadership.''

