Armenia PM: peace pact with Azerbaijan possible by year-end - TASS
Armenia and Azerbaijan could conclude a peace agreement by the end of the year and Yerevan is doing everything for that to happen, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Russia's TASS state news agency.
TASS quoted Pashinyan as saying it was unlikely any documents would be signed when he meets Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in October.
