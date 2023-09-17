Left Menu

TN Guv, CM extend birthday greetings to PM

A host of leaders including Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin extended their birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 73 on Sunday. In a social media post, the Raj Bhavan said people of Tamil Nadu wish PM Modi a very happy birthday and pray for his good health and inspiring leadership to lead the nation.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-09-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 12:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
A host of leaders including Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin extended their birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 73 on Sunday. In a social media post, the Raj Bhavan said people of Tamil Nadu wish PM Modi a very happy birthday and pray for his good health and inspiring leadership to lead the nation. In his message, Chief Minister Stalin said, ''Birthday greetings to Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi.'' ''Wishing him a long and healthy life.'' AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami also greeted Modi.

He said, ''Leadership traits of compassion, commitment and courage has personified as our Visionary Prime Minister. Thiru Narendra Modi has lifted the spirit of our Nation through his hard work.'' ''On His birthday, I wish him another successful term in office and hundred years of service.'' PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said, ''I extend my heartfelt wishes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday.'' ''I wish him many more years of good health, happiness and strength to be successful in his public life and to serve our nation.'' he said.

