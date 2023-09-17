Cong govt in Karnataka in deep slumber, says Yediyurappa

Alleging that the Congress government in Karnataka was in deep slumber over the drought situation, veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said his party will tour the state highlighting its 'failures,' and to strengthen the saffron party ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Taking exception to the style of functioning of the Siddaramaiah-led government, the former Chief Minister accused the administration of releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu under pressure from the neighbouring state. Yediyurappa and several other BJP leaders today visited Kurudumale's lord Ganesha temple here and offered prayers to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and ahead of the party's state wide tour. Greeting Modi on his birthday, Yediyurappa said, ''To pray to god that he becomes PM once again, I have come here with other party leaders.'' Noting that there was severe drought in the state, he said the government here has completely forgotten the public interest and is in a deep slumber. This government needs to be awakened, he added. ''After offering prayers to Kurudumale's lord Ganesha today, after the Gowri-Ganesha festival tomorrow, I will tour all the districts of the state, with party leaders, to strengthen the party and to make people know about the failures of this government... after taking the blessings of lord, our agitation against this government will start. There is a feeling that this government is as good as dead for the people,'' Yediyurappa told reporters here. ''We will visit every district, during which we will also hold meetings of party workers there to instill confidence in them,'' he said.

Lok Sabha polls are round the corner and like last time the BJP aims to win more than 25 (out of 28) seats in Karnataka, the BJP leader said. ''We want to give it as a gift to Modi and we will make all honest efforts in this direction. We are confident.'' Averring that Congress governemnt's guarantee schemes are ''temporary'', Yediyurappa pointed out that developmental works have completely come to a halt, and all irrigation projects have been stopped. ''They (Congress leaders) are just speaking only guarantees, while having completely stopped developmental projects. So it is necessary for us to fight and we will do it,'' he said. Condemning the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu despite shortage of water in the state's reservoirs, Yediyurappa said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to be not concerned about it. ''the CM and Water Resources Minister (D K Shivakumar) are releasing water under Tamil Nadu's pressure, we condemn it and we will intensify our protest against it,'' he added. To a query about alliance with JD(S) for Lok Sabha polls, Yediyurappa, who is also the BJP's all important Parliamentary Board member said, discussions are underway, it is ultimately left for PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to decide. ''We will abide by the central leadership's decision, so far discussions have not reached any finality according to me,'' he added.

