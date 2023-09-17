Assam Guv, CM wish Modi on his birthday

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 73 on Sunday.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kataria extended his best wishes and said the country has attained a strong position of development and good governance under Modi's leadership.

He further said that Modi has taken the country to a ''new height on global platform'' and hoped that India will again be called ''Vishwaguru'' in coming days.

Citing a verse from Bhagavad Gita, Sarma wished the Prime Minister for his birthday.

''Celebrating the incredible journey of our respected Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, whose steadfast commitment has guided our nation towards unprecedented growth.

''On this special day, we extend our heartfelt respect and admiration for your visionary leadership. May you keep leading with wisdom, grace, and compassion,'' the chief minister said on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)