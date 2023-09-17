Left Menu

Assam Guv, CM wish Modi on his birthday

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-09-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 14:36 IST
Assam Guv, CM wish Modi on his birthday
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 73 on Sunday.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kataria extended his best wishes and said the country has attained a strong position of development and good governance under Modi's leadership.

He further said that Modi has taken the country to a ''new height on global platform'' and hoped that India will again be called ''Vishwaguru'' in coming days.

Citing a verse from Bhagavad Gita, Sarma wished the Prime Minister for his birthday.

''Celebrating the incredible journey of our respected Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, whose steadfast commitment has guided our nation towards unprecedented growth.

''On this special day, we extend our heartfelt respect and admiration for your visionary leadership. May you keep leading with wisdom, grace, and compassion,'' the chief minister said on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023