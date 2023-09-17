"Development taking place on basis of good governance under PM Modi": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi development is taking place on the basis of good governance. Addressing a felicitation program of beneficiaries of the rural and Uttarakhand State Rural Livelihood Mission under 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana', Uttarakhand CM Dhami said, "Today, under the guidance of PM Modi, development is taking place on the basis of good governance. Emphasis is given on Service delivery."

He further stated that earlier schemes were made to benefit a few people. "The level on which the empowerment of those who have been exploited and deprived is taking place was never seen before. Earlier, all the schemes were made to benefit only a few people," he said.

The Government of India established the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) to implement the new strategy of poverty alleviation woven around community-based institutions. The Mission's primary objective is to reduce poverty by promoting diversified and gainful self-employment and wage employment opportunities for sustainable increases in incomes. "The core values of State Rural Livelihoods Mission are inclusion of the poorest, and meaningful role to the poorest in all the processes. Transparency and accountability. Ownership and key role of the poor and their institutions in all stages. Community self-reliance and self-dependence," an official statement said issued by govt said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)