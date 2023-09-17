5-day Parliament session: TMC seeks one day to discuss 'people's issues'

Ahead of the five-day session of Parliament, the TMC at an all-party meet convened by the government on Sunday said a day should be set aside for discussing ''people's issues''.

Sources said the suggestion by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was supported by other opposition parties at the meeting, held a day ahead of the beginning of the session.

The TMC suggested that out of the three days for which government business is listed, one day can be dedicated to discussing ''people's issues'' such as unemployment and price rise, according to the sources.

The party also suggested discussions on the economy and outstanding payments to states, they said. The TMC's suggestions were supported by other opposition parties, but there was no response from the government's side at the meeting, the sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the deputy leader of the House in Lok Sabha, chaired the meeting on Sunday.

Opposition parties have raised questions on the government's agenda for the Parliament session, pointing out that a bulletin issued ahead of the session listing the tentative business is not ''exhaustive''.

A debate will be held on the Parliamentary Journey of 75 years On Monday and the functioning of Parliament is to shift to the new building on Tuesday. The next three days of the session are dedicated to government business, which includes a Bill to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.

Opposition parties have opposed the Bill calling it anti-Constitution and anti-democracy.

