Left Menu

5-day Parliament session: TMC seeks one day to discuss 'people's issues'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 20:50 IST
5-day Parliament session: TMC seeks one day to discuss 'people's issues'
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the five-day session of Parliament, the TMC at an all-party meet convened by the government on Sunday said a day should be set aside for discussing ''people's issues''.

Sources said the suggestion by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was supported by other opposition parties at the meeting, held a day ahead of the beginning of the session.

The TMC suggested that out of the three days for which government business is listed, one day can be dedicated to discussing ''people's issues'' such as unemployment and price rise, according to the sources.

The party also suggested discussions on the economy and outstanding payments to states, they said. The TMC's suggestions were supported by other opposition parties, but there was no response from the government's side at the meeting, the sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the deputy leader of the House in Lok Sabha, chaired the meeting on Sunday.

Opposition parties have raised questions on the government's agenda for the Parliament session, pointing out that a bulletin issued ahead of the session listing the tentative business is not ''exhaustive''.

A debate will be held on the Parliamentary Journey of 75 years On Monday and the functioning of Parliament is to shift to the new building on Tuesday. The next three days of the session are dedicated to government business, which includes a Bill to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.

Opposition parties have opposed the Bill calling it anti-Constitution and anti-democracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023