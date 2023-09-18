Left Menu

Parliament's session may be short but is big on occasion: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 11:02 IST
Parliament's session may be short but is big on occasion: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that this Parliament session may be short in duration but is big on occasion, and is of ''historic decisions''.

In his remarks to the media ahead of the five-day session, Modi highlighted India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, the ''unprecedented'' success of its G20 presidency, the launch of 'PM Vishwakarma Mission' and inauguration of convention centre Yashobhoomi, asserting that many developments which have inspired the country and filled it with pride have taken place.

There is an atmosphere of festivity and enthusiasm, and the country has been filled with renewed self-confidence, he said, asking parliamentarians to give maximum time to the short session.

In an apparent reference to frequent protests by opposition members during previous sessions, often leading to disruptions of proceedings, Modi hoped everyone will shed shortcomings and carry the goodness as they move into the new building of Parliament on Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday. The Parliament session begins Monday and will end on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023