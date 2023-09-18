"CWC meeting sent different message across country": Congress leader Sachin Pilot

After the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held in Telangana, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has said that the meeting has sent a different message and Congress will form the government in Rajasthan again and will register a win in Telangana. Sachin Pilot visited the Nampally constituency in Telangana where he spoke to ANI and said "Elections are in 4-5 states, but the CWC meeting held in Telangana has sent a different message across the country. Two day meetings were very constructive, and Rajasthan has a ritual of 30 years that every 5-year government changes here but this time there is a change in mood of people, Congress will form the government again."

Sounding the poll bugle in Telangana with a mammoth rally, the Congress party announced six guarantees for the people of the state after the two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad. "Yesterday's rally was historic. Congress government has delivered in Karnataka on its promises. In Telangana also, we will deliver as soon as we form the government. This time there is a change, BJP has pulled out of the contest, Congress party is on the comeback and I think we will see a congress government in Telangana also," Sachin Pilot said.

Speaking on the coming Rajasthan elections, Sachin Pilot said that issue of paper leak is very important and Rajasthan government has come up with a stringent law for the leak of the exam paper. "I think the issue of young people; their future is very important. The issue of paper leak is very important. I am glad that Rajasthan government has passed a law where they made people who are involve in paper leak, the punishment has been extended to life imporisment. It is the first time in the country that government has taken strict action. We need to be very cautious that young people life not be put in danger," Sachin Pilot added.

The Telangana Assembly election is slated to be held this year. The Congress MP Rahul Gandhi listed out six guarantees by the party once it comes to power in the state including houses for all homeless, Rs 4,000 old age pension, Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for all women, gas cylinders for Rs 500, free bus travel for women and Rs ten lakh health insurance, besides several other things.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls later this year. (ANI)

