PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 18:41 IST
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned, to meet in new Parliament building on Tuesday
The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will meet again on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building after they were adjourned on Monday following a discussion on the parliamentary journey of 75 years.

While the Rajya Sabha will meet at 2:15 pm in the Upper House chamber of the new Parliament building, the Lok Sabha will meet at 1:15 PM in the Lower House chamber of the newly constructed complex.

In both the Houses on Monday, MPs held a discussion on ''Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings''.

Initiating the discussion in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the vision of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and subsequent leaders, including Lal Bahadur Shastri, P V Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the old Parliament building has an ''unparalleled'' contribution to India's democratic journey as collective decisions were taken for the welfare of the nation.

