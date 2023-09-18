Left Menu

Contribution of women in Parliament increasing: PM Modi

Cutting across political lines, leaders have demanded the introduction of the Womens Reservation Bill, which guarantees 33 per cent quota in Parliament and state legislatures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 20:22 IST
Contribution of women in Parliament increasing: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a demand for the Women's Reservation Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the contribution of women parliamentarians has been on the rise over the years.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Modi highlighted the changing composition of the House over the years, saying it had become more inclusive with all sections of society finding representation. ''Inclusive atmosphere has kept manifesting the aspirations of the people with full power,'' he said. The Prime Minister noted the contributions of women parliamentarians that have helped burnish the dignity of the House.

''Be it Dalits, oppressed, adivasis, backwards or women, every section's contribution has increased gradually,'' Modi said.

The Prime Minister said more than 7,500 public representatives have served in both Houses whereas the number of women representatives has been approximately 600. Cutting across political lines, leaders have demanded the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill, which guarantees 33 per cent quota in Parliament and state legislatures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023