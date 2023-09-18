Telangana has debt of Rs five lakh crores: Former Congress MP Deepa Dasmunsi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 18 (ANI): Congress Central Working Committee member and former MP Deepa Dasmunsi said on Monday that Telangana has a debt of Rs five lakh crores which amounts to Rs 1,42,842 for every individual. "Telangana was granted by UPA-2 government and was announced by Sonia Gandhi. However we could not do what we wanted to give to Telangana," Deepa Dasmunsi said while speaking to ANI.

The Congress leader was on a visit to her assembly constituency to make people aware of the Congress party's six guarantees announced by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday. "People are excited after yesterday's rally. Many could not even reach the public ground. Each CWC member is visiting each assembly constituency today to make the people aware of the guarantees the Congress party has released," Dasmunsi said.

Launching a scathing attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Congress leader said, "If we release a chargesheet, it would be very lengthy. Firstly BRS (then TRS) promised to give employment opportunities but they did not. They(KCR) have three ministers from a single family. They (BRS) make announcements and promises but do not implement them." Speaking on corruption practised by the BRS government, Dasmunsi said, "The corruption in Telangana is uncountable. There is sand mafia, mine mafia, wine mafia, land mafia and many more. They divert the central funds to other departments. The money for SC/STs, Minorities are diverted. They failed to remove encroachments from Waqf Board properties."

Commenting on the welfare measures announced by the BRS government, the Congress leader said, "We are trying to fulfil our promises in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and others, the implementation has already started. However, the promises are not fulfilled here. We will fulfil our guarantees when we come to power. In the city, the BRS government has promised them double-bedroom flats but that has not been fulfilled yet." Admitting that the Congress has become organisationally weak, she said, "Yesterday I saw many hoardings saying 'Goodbye TRS'. When people decide to overthrow the BRS government, they will overlook any shortcomings that we have. We have faith in people."

The Congress has announced six guarantees to transform Telangana into a prosperous state so as to address the needs of the poor, backward and ensure that marginalised are uplifted and live a life of dignity, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said on Sunday. Telangana will go to polls by the end of this year. The state is expected to see a three-pronged contest against the Congress, BJP and BRS. The results of the assembly elections is expected to set the tone for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

