Maneka Gandhi, Shibu Soren and Manmohan Singh to speak in joint sitting of Parliament in new building 

In the joint sitting of Parliament which is set to be held in the new Parliament building tomorrow, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will speak for five minutes each, sources said on Monday. Maneka Gandhi, a former union minister, has been parliamentarian for the longest period among the sitting Lok Sabha MPs. Among the sitting MPs in Rajya Sabha, Manmohan Singh has been a member for the longest time. Shibu Soren has served as MP for the longest period in both the Houses of Parliament.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will speak during the joint sitting of the two Houses, the sources said. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will hold their sittings in the new Parliament building on Tuesday. Both Houses were adjourned on Monday after a discussion on Parliamentary democracy in the last 75 years with the presiding officers stating that the proceedings will commence on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building.

Lok Sabha Speaker said that the House has been adjourned and will meet at 1.15 pm in the new Parliament building. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House and said it will meet at 2:15 pm in the new Parliament building.

The two Houses discussed ‘Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings’ on the first day of the Special Session of Parliament with Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiating the debate in Lok Sabha. The Special Session will continue till September 22. (ANI)

