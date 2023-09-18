Blinken says spoke to Americans released from Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said he had spoken to five U.S. citizens after they left Iran and flew to Doha as part of a prisoner swap.

"I can tell you that it was for them, for me, an emotional conversation," he told reporters.

A plane sent by mediator Qatar flew the five citizens and two of their relatives out of Tehran.

