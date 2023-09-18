Blinken says spoke to Americans released from Iran
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 21:14 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said he had spoken to five U.S. citizens after they left Iran and flew to Doha as part of a prisoner swap.
"I can tell you that it was for them, for me, an emotional conversation," he told reporters.
A plane sent by mediator Qatar flew the five citizens and two of their relatives out of Tehran.
