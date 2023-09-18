"Solely their decision": Abhishek Banerjee on CPI(M) 

Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the decision of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) staying out of the INDIA bloc Coordination Committee meeting is "solely their decision". "I am not aware of CPI(M)'s political position and would prefer not to comment on that. In this fight against the BJP, we have welcomed every other opposition party to be a part of the committee. CPI(M) or any other political party's final call is solely their decision," Abhishek Banerjee said speaking to reporters at the airport.

The Diamond Harbour MP was on his way to Delhi to take part in the ongoing special session of the Parliament. "Recognising the importance of solidarity in safeguarding democratic values, Shri @abhishekaitcaffirmed that our doors are always open to all like-minded parties. In this fight against the BJP, we shall stand tall and united!" the TMC said in a post on 'X' sharing the video of the media interaction.

The INDIA bloc held its first Coordination Committee meeting on September 13. Abhishek Banerjee, who is a member of the Committee could not attend it as he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on the same date. The opposition is gearing up to corner the BJP ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls as well as the five state assembly elections prior to that. (ANI)

