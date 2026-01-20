Delhi Traffic Police Harnesses AI for Seamless Republic Day Event Management

In a significant technological leap, the Delhi Traffic Police has launched an array of innovative measures to streamline traffic and facilitate a hassle-free commute for the Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony attendees. The initiative includes AI-generated informational videos and a newly implemented car-calling system.

For the first time, the traffic police has produced animated videos with the aid of Artificial Intelligence. These videos offer detailed visual explanations of arrival, parking, and departure procedures for invitees. Available on the Ministry of Defence website and through a QR code-based system, they are designed to acquaint visitors with logistical arrangements ahead of the event.

In addition to digital tools, the traffic police has expanded on-ground resources by increasing help desks and launching shuttle services for security personnel. Real-time navigation assistance is available through Google Maps and Mappls, further enhancing the visitor experience. A control room will also be operational to ensure effective coordination among various agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)