US calls for end to 'intimidation efforts' in Guatemala ahead of presidential transition

The United States urges Guatemalan authorities to end their "intimidation efforts" targeting election officials and members of the party voted to power in last month's presidential elections, the U.S. Ambassador to the Organization of American States said on Monday.

Speaking to the OAS permanent council, Ambassador Francisco Mora said the U.S. was concerned about efforts to undermine democracy in Guatemala, including the prosecutor's office recently raiding electoral storage facilities and opening sealed ballots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)