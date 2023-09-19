Parliament not place to work for growth of party but for development of nation: PM Modi in new building

As Lok Sabha convened in the new Parliament building for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on MPs to forget all past bitterness and start a new chapter, asserting that whatever they are going to do in the new complex, should be an inspiration for every citizen in the country.

As Lok Sabha proceedings chaired by Speaker Om Birla began in the new building, Modi delivered his maiden speech in the new Lok Sabha chamber as the Leader of the House.

The prime minister said the new Parliament building reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

''When we are starting a new chapter, we should forget all past bitterness,'' he said.

''Whatever we are going to do in this new Parliament building, it should be an inspiration to every citizen in the country,'' he said.

The prime minister also remembered 'shramjeevis' (labourers) who were part of the construction of the new Parliament building. Parliament, he said, is a supreme place to serve the nation.

Parliament is not a place to work for growth of the party but for development of the nation, he stressed.

