Old Parliament building renamed 'Samvidhan Sadan': Notification

The old Parliament building will now be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan', Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday as the functioning of Parliament shifted to its new building here.

Earlier, at a function held in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that the iconic building should be renamed ''Samvidhan Sadan''.

''The Speaker, Lok Sabha is pleased to notify the building previously known as Parliament House and situated on Plot Number 116, New Delhi with Lok Sabha Marg to the north-west and Rajya Sabha Marg to the south-west, to be, hereon, designated as the Samvidhan Sadan'', said a notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Modi noted that the shift to the new Parliament building was happening on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

''My suggestion is that as we are going to the new building, the glory of this building should never decline. It should not be called just the old Parliament... It can be named Samvidhan Sadan,'' Modi said.

Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday gathered at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building for the function.

