Narendra Modi: Leader of the Digital Realm

Narendra Modi's YouTube channel surpasses 30 million subscribers, making him the most-followed global leader on the platform. This achievement highlights his broad digital engagement compared to other leaders worldwide. Modi also recently achieved 100 million followers on Instagram, cementing his influence in social media.

Updated: 03-03-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:44 IST
Narendra Modi's YouTube channel has reached an impressive milestone, surpassing 30 million subscribers and solidifying his status as the most-followed world leader on the platform. In comparison, the former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro holds only about a quarter of Modi's subscriber base. Furthermore, Modi boasts more than seven times the number of subscribers than US President Donald Trump, underscoring his extensive digital influence globally.

On the home front in India, Modi's subscriber count far exceeds that of other national leaders. He commands around three times more subscribers than Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and over four times more than the Aam Aadmi Party and the Indian National Congress separately. The officials have declared Modi's YouTube channel as the most subscribed among global political figures, with over 30 million followers.

In addition to his YouTube success, Modi achieved a significant milestone on Instagram last month, becoming the first world leader and politician to amass 100 million followers. Since joining Instagram in 2014, his account has become one of the most engaging digital platforms among global leaders, according to officials.

