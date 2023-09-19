"It requires tremendous amount of courage...," Jitendra Singh on Women's Reservation Bill

With the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that a tremendous amount of courage is required which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated. "It requires a tremendous amount of courage and courage of conviction which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated. Every political party talked about it but none of them meant it, just as a part of their politics they are in favour of 33 per cent reservation for women. But when it came to getting it implemented they'd back out for one or the other reason. This is the first time this government has had this kind of majority that the government has," Jitendra Singh said.

He further said, "The opposition also will have no option but to vote in support of it if they want to keep women voters in good humour." Earlier in the day, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. The bill has been named "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam."

Introducing the Women's Reservation Bill in the House the Minister said "This bill is in relation to women empowerment. By amending Article 239AA of the Constitution, 33 per cent of seats will be reserved for women in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Article 330A reservations of seats for SC/ST in the House of People." Arjun Meghwal said that once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in Lok Sabha will increase to 181.

Discussion for passing of the Bill in the House will be taken up on Wednesday, September 20. The Bill will be taken up in Rajya Sabha on September 21 government sources said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is bringing a new Bill to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies and that God has given him the opportunity to take forward the task of women empowerment.

Members of Parliament on Tuesday proceeded to the new Parliament building after bidding farewell to the old building. Women's Reservation Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 and it was not taken up in Lok Sabha and lapsed in the lower House of Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)